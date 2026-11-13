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New City Council bill would require delivery apps to provide worker hubs
4 days ago
The ongoing delivery bike congestion on 11th Street between First Avenue and Avenue A has prompted a proposed citywide solution. At a press conference yesterday morning at First Avenue and 11th Street, City Councilmember Harvey Epstein announced legislation that would require third-party food delivery companies to provide rest areas, secure bike storage and charging facilities for their workers.
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