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Joe Goodkin and the Art of Running
By Hannah Green,4 days ago
Meet Joe Goodkin. Hailing from the U.S. Midwest, Joe is a musician and runner with a knack for repetition. Of his own music, Joe has performed his “Odyssey” — a 35-minute solo acoustic guitar and voice piece — over 500 times, earning him the title of a real (albeit modern) Homeric bard. Joe also recently ran his first trail 100-miler at the Tunnel Hill 100 Mile, and his evolution into ultrarunning parallels that of the “Odyssey” itself. With Christopher Nolan’s “Odyssey” hitting theaters, Joe has seen an uptick in interest in his version of the Greek epic.