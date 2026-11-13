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Retiree Bobby Hollowell salutes fellow vets each November in Burnettown tradition
3 days ago
BURNETTOWN — Air Force veteran Bobby Hollowell has a 15-year tradition of honoring his fellow servicemen with hospitality and a hot meal. The Burnettown resident, 81, may be a step or two slower than when he put the idea into motion in 2011, but he still had plans to hold a free gathering Nov. 14 at First Baptist Church of Burnettown, in the congregation's family life center.
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