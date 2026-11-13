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Broomfield tentatively agrees to conversation after officer fatally shot man described as ‘on the spectrum’
By Corbett Stevensoncstevenson@prairiemountainmedia.com,4 days ago
Broomfield residents have gone nearly five months without a public discussion after their neighbor was shot and killed by a police officer — and the city has now tentatively agreed to a conversation about Police Department policies. Morris Selden, 65, was fatally shot June 26 after officers responded to...