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“Amusing and Disturbing” - Brinson Responds to ADPH Head Harris
By Guest Contributor,4 days ago
Guest Opinion by Dr. Randy Brinson, Chairman, Christian Coalition of Alabama. Editor’s note: Recently, Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama’s State Health Officer, took part in an American Public Health Association panel entitled “Together Towards Better Health: The Future of Public Health.” The panel featured Health Officers from New York, Minnesota, California and Georgia, in addition to Alabama, and was moderated by Dr. Debra Houry. Until last August, Dr. Houry worked at the Centers for Disease Control as Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Director for Program and Science, before resigning over conflicts with Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his stance on vaccination.
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