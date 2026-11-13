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Turning Behavioral Insights Into Better Everyday Learning Opportunities
By Bella Duckworth,4 days ago
Insights into a child v Post how a child’s behavior can help families and professionals identify more effective methods to promote learning, communication, and independence. When a child is struggling with daily routines, social engagement or classroom participation, we do need to look beyond the immediate surface. The rationale for a behavior probably informs what kind of support a child requires.