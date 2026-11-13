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Ontario Shores FCU eyeing Center Street storefront
4 days ago
The Village of Lewiston’s Historic Preservation and Planning commissions got their first look at a development plan for 451 Center St., on Monday. Architect David Giusiana presented renderings depicting Ontario Shores Federal Credit Union as the potential tenant inside the building owned by Lewiston Gem Properties LLC. He was accompanied by Neil Belden (who owns the LLC with his wife, Uraiwan "Wan" Kamolphop) and Ontario Shores CEO Jeff Bell.
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