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Jordan Doufexis Is the Right Leader to Help Coach Deliver for Alabama
By Staff Editor,4 days ago
Guest Opinion by Perry Hooper Jr. Tommy Tuberville knows that winning begins with putting the right people in the right positions, and his selection of Jordan Doufexis as chief of staff is an outstanding first move for Alabama’s next administration. Jordan brings the experience, judgment and understanding of Coach’s expectations that will be essential to turning an ambitious agenda into a successful governorship. He has earned this responsibility through years of service, increasing leadership and the confidence of the man Alabama has elected to lead.
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