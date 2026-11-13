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County Executive-Elect Will Jawando Names Members of 11 Transition Committees Ahead of Taking Office
By MCS Staff,4 days ago
Montgomery County Executive-elect Will Jawando announced the members of 11 policy committees on Thursday, November 12, as his transition team prepares recommendations for his first 100 days in office. The committees are part of Our Moment Montgomery, Jawando’s transition initiative, which now includes more than 150 residents serving as committee...