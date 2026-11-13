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Indigenous leaders say this federal energy bill undermines their sovereignty
By Boise State Public Radio News,4 days ago
A bill that seeks to fast-track permitting for a variety of energy and communications projects is drawing opposition from some Indigenous leaders who say parts of the legislation could undermine tribal sovereignty and weaken protections for sacred and historic sites. On Monday, the U.S. Senate voted 73-25 to advance the...