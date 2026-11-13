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Three percent short-term rental cap proposed at Babbitt city council study session
By Harmony Fisher,4 days ago
Babbitt may instate a shortterm rental cap at 3% of residential water hookups, or about 20 properties, as discussed at a study session Thursday, Nov. 5. The city currently has a 180-day moratorium in place to prevent the establishment of new short-term rentals while staff draft regulations. The moratorium was sparked after the city received two short-term rental permit applications in a short timespan.
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