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Northeast Range honors veterans and student voices
By Harmony Fisher,4 days ago
Northeast Range School’s auditorium filled with local community members, staff and students to celebrate Veterans Day and share student perspectives on national service. “Today, we honor all of our veterans, not only for the battles they fought, but for their courage, sacrifice and commitment to something bigger than themselves,” said principal John Vukmanich.