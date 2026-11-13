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Longtime Educator, Administrator Mike Mansfield Retiring
4 days ago
An educator and administrator who has worked in multiple Chautauqua County school districts for about three decades has decided to call it a career. Mike Mansfield, who is currently the Dunkirk City School District's Business Administrator, will officially retire at the end of January 2027. WDOE News spoke with Mansfield following this week's Dunkirk School Board meeting. Mansfield says that he's always wanted to "leave places better" than when he got there. He says that's part of why he decided to stay in Dunkirk after stepping down as Superintendent in July 2025...
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