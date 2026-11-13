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Barranco Responds to Chairwoman Ali: “We Can’t Wait Until June”
By Press Release,4 days ago
MORRIS COUNTY — Christian Barranco, candidate for Chairman of the Morris County Republican Committee (MCRC), has responded to a letter from MCRC Chairwoman Laura Ali, and his campaign has picked up new endorsements from three Rockaway Township officials: Council President Howard Morrison, Councilman Pawel Wojtowicz and Committeewoman Donna Suszinski.