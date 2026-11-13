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FLU RATES REMAIN LOW FOR PENNSYLVANIA
3 days ago
While many in the PA Department of Health are focused on the measles outbreak in Pennsylvania, flu cases remain low across the state. According to the latest statistics from the PA Department of Health, flu activity for both type A and type B are low, but increasing rapidly. A total of 10,294 lab-confirmed cases of flu have been reported since October 4th. 9,511 were type A flu while 767 were type B. The percent of emergency room visits that are flu-0related remains low for all age groups statewide. Eight flu-related deaths have been reported in Pennsylvania this year.