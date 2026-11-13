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Try to love anything in your life as much as Mike Myers loves Donkey from Shrek
By William Hughes,4 days ago
If you’ve ever wondered if Mike Myers is a good actor, just listen to any scene from any of the various Shrek movies where his character (Shrek) sounds unhappy to see Eddie Murphy’s character, Donkey. If you even halfway believed that performance of scowling swamp-isolationism, than Myers must truly be a great thespian—because, holy crap, does Mike Myers love that funny equine, apparently. “I wish Donkey lived in my house!” Myers recently enthused to reporters equipped with microphones and cameras, an attitude we have not previously encountered in the older-than-11 set—but which the comedy legend has apparently come by honest.