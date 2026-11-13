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'Made us even more proud to be American' - Mauricio Pochettino leaves USMNT for Man Utd with a culture reset and an unfinished legacy
By Ryan Tolmich,4 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. -- If you didn't see this coming, you haven't been paying attention. It isn't a case of guessing or reading tea leaves; Mauricio Pochettino said it himself many times over. He wants to go back to the Premier League and, as a result, it was always a matter of when, not if.