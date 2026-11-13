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Friday’s rain and mixing potential
By Catherine Bodak,4 days ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This morning, expect lows in the mid 30s. We will mostly see light rain. These showers will taper a bit into the late morning but still expect slow travel. Scattered showers are expected this afternoon until this evening. As temperatures drop again Friday night, a wet snowflake or two could mix in with the light rain. You will need lots of layers for Friday night HS football games.