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Mbappé puts Zidane in front of a tough test: a gamble that could turn into a nightmare
By Karim Malim,4 days ago
Zidane has suffered his first real blow since taking charge of the French national team. A 3-1 defeat to Italy was never among the scenarios the Marseille-born coach had pictured for the start of his new journey. Michael Olise produced a superb first-half goal, yet Les Bleus could not avoid defeat in a match that laid bare the scale of the void left by Mbappé's absence from the front line.