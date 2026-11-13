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Does Phil Foden need a transfer? Ex-England star ‘worried’ about faltering Man City playmaker & Three Lions outcast in the post-Pep Guardiola era
By Chris Burton,4 days ago
Phil Foden has lost his spark at Manchester City and regular role in the England squad, with former Three Lions international Darren Bent telling GOAL why he is “worried” about the out-of-sorts playmaker. It is being suggested that the 26-year-old midfielder could benefit from a fresh start, with a transfer being encouraged ahead of windows opening in 2027.