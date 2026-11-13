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Luka Modric pays glowing tribute to 'humble' record-breaker Harry Kane as England captain surpasses Peter Shilton
By Muhammad Zaki,4 days ago
Kane secured his 126th cap during a 2-1 triumph against Croatia at Wembley on Thursday. The 33-year-old marked the momentous occasion by converting the match-winning penalty to seal the victory for the hosts. In doing so, the forward eclipsed Shilton's tally of 125 appearances, a benchmark that had stood for...