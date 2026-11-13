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Official statement – RedBird Capital Partners launches Milan Sports & Entertainment (“MSE”) and appoints Brett Yormark CEO
4 days ago
The new company will bring individual assets together on a single integrated multisport platform, with centralised management, shared expertise and coordinated partnerships across its activities. As Italy's financial and commercial capital and a global centre for fashion, design and culture, Milan brings together sectors reshaping the future of sport, entertainment...