undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
'Like a World Cup match' - Brazil captain Raphinha expects stern Japan test in Singapore as Hajime Moriyasu's long reign nears its end
By Adhe Makayasa,4 days ago
Raphinha will wear both the armband and the iconic number 10 shirt at the Singapore National Stadium with regular skipper Marquinhos sidelined through injury. The Asian side are seeking revenge for their late 2-1 comeback defeat in the World Cup round of 32 in June. Meanwhile, 58-year-old Moriyasu is departing early since turmoil in Saudi Arabia delayed the Asian Cup from early 2027 to December 2027.