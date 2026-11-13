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David Raya reveals all about his goalkeeping GOATs - from Manuel Neuer's revolutionary sweeper style to Thibaut Courtois & more
By Tegar Paramartha,4 days ago
When you are widely regarded as one of the finest shot-stoppers in modern football, narrowing down the greatest goalkeepers in history to a Mount Rushmore of just four names is no easy feat . Arsenal's gloveman David Raya was put directly on the hot seat during a rapid-fire question-and-answer session on GOAL FanZone, where he was challenged to deliver his definitive all-time quartet .