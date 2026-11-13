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Mauricio Pochettino named Manchester United manager as USMNT exit confirmed just months after signing new contract
By Ryan Tolmich,4 days ago
Mauricio Pochettino has officially been named manager of Manchester United, ending his stint in charge of the U.S. Men's National Team. Pochettino will replace Michael Carrick in charge at Old Trafford as he calls time on his stay in the U.S. after just over two years at the helm, headlined by the 2026 World Cup on home soil.