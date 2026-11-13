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Man United hires Mauricio Pochettino, who tearfully leaves US job to revive former power
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Tears filled Mauricio Pochettino’s eyes as he discussed quitting the U.S. national team for his dream job with Manchester United. “A decision that in some parts, it’s a very sad decision, in other parts, we are professional and we need also to try to find the next step, to try and make your dreams come true,” he said.