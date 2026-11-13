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World Market Opens in Cumming Today, Bringing Global Foods, Home Furnishings and Gifts
By NAS Editorial Team,4 days ago
Cumming shoppers have a new destination for international foods, furniture and home décor beginning Friday, Nov. 13, as World Market opens its fifth Atlanta-area store. The 14,727-square-foot store is at 2265 Market Place Boulevard, next to Ulta in Cumming Town Center. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 8:45 a.m., followed by a weekend of product tastings and giveaways.
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