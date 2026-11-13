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Fortreum Launches Kovr-Powered VDR/VER Ahead of FedRAMP Deadline
By News Desk,4 days ago
Fortreum, the trust partner to the world’s most secure enterprises, announced general availability of Fortreum VDR/VER, powered by Kovr. The offering helps every FedRAMP-certified cloud service provider (CSP) detect, evaluate, and report vulnerabilities under FedRAMP’s new Vulnerability Detection and Response (VDR) and Vulnerability Evaluation and Reporting (VER) rulesets, which become a condition of certification on Dec. 7, with a grace period that closes on March 7, 2027.