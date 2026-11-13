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Tigo Energy and Google Cloud Join for AI Solar Tools
By News Desk,3 days ago
Tigo Energy, Inc., a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to develop AI-enabled operational workflows for solar installers and distributed energy portfolios. By making core Tigo data and software products available through Google Cloud, Tigo aims to deliver faster deployment, simplified data integration, and additional insights with Gemini. The resulting workflows will help installers, asset managers, and energy operators more easily identify issues, prioritize actions, and automate routine operational tasks across growing fleets of distributed energy systems.