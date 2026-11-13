undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
National Weather Service: Parts of Mississippi could see first widespread frost overnight Nov. 13, 2026
By Jon Ross Myers,4 days ago
The National Weather Service says parts of Mississippi could see their first widespread frost of the season overnight on Nov. 13, 2026. SuperTalk Mississippi reported on Nov. 13, 2026 that the National Weather Service’s statewide forecast calls for sunny skies to start the day, then rapidly falling temperatures and patchy to widespread frost in some areas overnight.
1