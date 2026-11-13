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Listening generously: 'Bucks County, USA' filmmaker May talks about civil discourse ahead of WVIA screening, discussion
By WVIA,4 days ago
Journalists and documentary filmmakers have many skills in common, but perhaps chief among them is knowing how to listen. Robert May found it essential in weaving together the stories told in "Bucks County, USA." "It is absolutely the process that we used in creating this story — to listen generously,...
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