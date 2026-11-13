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One piece at a time: the uncertainty behind two degrees
4 days ago
(Jordan Renville / Daily Trojan file photo) Emilio Carrillo, a junior majoring in urban studies and planning, had been interested in applying to USC’s Progressive Degree Program since their freshman year. They requested recommendation letters and started writing their personal statement, working toward a graduate degree in urban planning that they hoped would benefit them academically and financially.