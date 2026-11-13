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Congress wants answers after Trump ally Huang caught in alleged spying scandal
By Francesca Chambers, Miles J. HerszenhornEmily R. Condon, USA TODAY,4 days ago
WASHINGTON – Lawmakers are demanding classified briefings and pushing for investigations into a scandal that could have significant national security implications following the revelation that NVIDIA founder and Trump ally Jensen Huang had an extramarital affair with a businesswoman suspected of being a Chinese spy. Huang, a Trump ally,...