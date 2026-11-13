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Tree Trimmers Spark Two CT Fires, Prompt Power Shutdown Affecting Three Towns
By Tribune Content Agency,4 days ago
MONROE — Nearly 2,500 people had their power restored in Monroe, Trumbull and Shelton after two fires on Wheeler Road in Monroe Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said. Around 480 people had their power cut in Monroe around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Eversource spokesperson Kaitlyn Woods. Fire officials requested a power shutdown due to two fires at two separate structures on Wheeler Road, Monroe fire marshal William Davin said.
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