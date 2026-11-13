undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NYC Inspecting Nearly 100 Sites Linked to Deadly Building Collapse as Probe Begins
By Tribune Content Agency,4 days ago
NEW YORK — The city Building Department conducted a sweeping inspection campaign of roughly 100 construction sites Thursday as it launched an investigation into what caused the deadly building collapse in Brooklyn gets underway. At least eight people, including two children, died in the collapse, in which a three-story...