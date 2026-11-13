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Short Fuse Podcast #91: Jeannine Otis — Under Consideration for a Grammy Award
4 days ago
Elizabeth Howard talked to Jeannine Otis in February 2022, when the singer was leading writing workshops based on her book The Gathering: City Prayers, City Hopes. Recently, Jeannine learned that Living with Hope, which developed into a theatrical piece and an audiobook from those workshops, is under consideration for a Grammy Award. Jeannine believes that “art is a gift” and plays an essential role in bringing together our “beloved community,” in the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.