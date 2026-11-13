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SilentAir Hijacks Asian Telecom Networks to Intercept SMS 2FA Codes and Spy on Taiwanese Users
By Swati Khandelwal,3 days ago
A newly identified spying group used hacked equipment inside Asian mobile operators to intercept the calls and texts of selected people, mostly in Taiwan. Enea, a telecom and cybersecurity software company based in Stockholm, found the group's attack sources in at least six Asian countries and named it SilentAir this week. It assessed with high confidence that SilentAir is a state-level actor, but linked its activity to China only with low confidence.