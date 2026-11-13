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Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (Nov. 13, 2026)
By Michael Hagerty,4 days ago
On Friday’s show: We welcome your questions for Houston-area Rep. Lizzie Fletcher. And our non-experts break down The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of the week. On Friday’s show: We welcome your questions for Houston-area Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher as we talk with her about her fellow Democrats taking majority control in the U.S. House and Senate next session and what her expectations are for how the next two years will play out in Congress.