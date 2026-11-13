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SpaceX's giant rocket may leave NASA in the dust
By Geoff Brumfiel,4 days ago
As it races to develop its new massive rocket, the space launch company is preparing to retire NASA's main ride to the International Space Station. Later today, SpaceX is planning the most ambitious test yet of its massive new rocket Starship. If all goes well, it will lift off from a pad in South Texas, circle the Earth and then land vertically at the same pad 22 and a half hours later.
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