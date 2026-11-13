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Pella Christian’s Runner Signs to Continue Volleyball Career at Dordt
By Tyler Crabb,4 days ago
Pella Christian senior Brynn Runner signed her national letter of intent to continue her academic and volleyball careers at Dordt University on Wednesday. Playing as a setter and outside hitter in her time on Eagle Lane, Runner played in 88 matches in her three seasons on the varsity squad. In those 88 matches, Brynn made 83 starts and recorded 919 assists, 313 kills, 418 digs, 96 blocks, and 51 aces. Over Runner’s three varsity seasons, the Eagles posted a record of 46-48, while reaching the Class 2A Regional Finals in her sophomore year and the Class 3A Regional Semifinals in both her junior and senior years. Brynn said that she wanted to attend Dordt for a long time, and that the atmosphere of the campus stood out to her during the recruiting process.