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Central Coach Dunham Enters Alma Mater’s Hall of Fame
By Tyler Crabb,4 days ago
Central College cross country coach Joe Dunham was enshrined into Denison University’s Varsity D Association Athletics Hall of Fame this past weekend. A 2001 graduate of Denison, Dunham was a four-year letter winner in cross country and track & field. He finished his career at Denison as a four-time North Coast Athletic Conference Middle Distance Athlete of the Year and 10-time conference champion in both indoor (3 in the 1,500; 2 in the 5,000; 1 in the 3,000) and outdoor (2 in the 1,500; 1 in the 5,000; 1 in the 10,000) track and field.