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Knicks Legend Delivers Key Message For Spurs Victor Wembanyama
By Rob Andrew Lo,4 days ago
A New York Knicks legend has delivered a key message for the surging Victor Wembanyama amid the San Antonio Spurs’ winning streak to start the season. Carmelo Anthony, who is considered the biggest star in the Knicks during the 2010s, praised Wembanyama for being aggressive in the paint, stating that once the Spurs star commits to attacking the rim instead of settling for perimeter fadeaways, “nobody can stop you.”
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