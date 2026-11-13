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The Uncomfortable Link Between Women’s Weight, GLP-1s, And Getting Hired
By Emma Ascott,4 days ago
A woman’s weight may be influencing her chances of getting hired before an employer ever finds out whether she’s good at the job. A new Harvard research paper is raising questions about how body weight influences women’s access to employment, as weight-loss medications become more common and workplace appearance bias remains a documented concern.