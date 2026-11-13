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Plenty Of Experience Coming Back For Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball
By Derek Cardwell,4 days ago
The Melcher-Dallas Girls basketball Squad is coming back after going 7-12 last year. The Saints were not rebuilding as much as a reset. This season Coach Kelsey Goff has plenty of experience to possibly make another run at a Bluegrass Conference title and maybe win a few games in the regionals. Goff tells KNIA/KRLS Sports a lot of freshmen got playing time last season and they are looking to build from their experiences last year.