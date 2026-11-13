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Norwalk Girls Cross Country continues upward trend in 2026
By Mike Oeffner,4 days ago
It was another year of substantial progress for the Norwalk girls cross country program. Following a regular season often disrupted by heat and rainy weather, the Warrior girls peaked at the right time with a fourth-place finish at the Little Hawkeye Conference Meet, second place in their State Qualifying Meet and 12th place at the Class 4A State Championships in Fort Dodge. And they did it all without a senior in the varsity lineup.