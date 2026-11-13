undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Knoxville Girls Wrestling Set To Start Season Next Week
By Derek Cardwell,4 days ago
The Knoxville Girls Wrestling Squad returns several from last season’s squad with varsity experience. Aaliyah Swanson Brooklyn Hoehns Molly Finnegan Laila Pedicini all are back this season and look to break through to either a state meet or a better season. Coach Doug Hatch has been pleased with the preseason workouts and tells KNIA/KRLS Sports all of the girls have been working hard.