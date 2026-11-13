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Falling Mortgage Rates Could Actually Push Home Prices Up, Says Former FHA Commissioner
By Leslie CookJulia Glum,4 days ago
Would-be homebuyers frustrated by how hard it is to buy a home may be crossing their fingers for lower rates, but a significant drop could have an unwelcome side effect. Mortgage rates often sit at the center of conversations about improving housing affordability because lower rates get buyers off the sidelines and give them more purchasing power. We saw this happen as recently as February, when the average rate on a 30-year loan briefly dropped below 6%. But in an interview with Money, Frank Cassidy — who served as Federal Housing Administration commissioner from January to June of this year — says that high mortgage rates are just one part of the equation.