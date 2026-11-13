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A chill in the air this Friday
By Jordan Brennan,4 days ago
After such a mild start to the week, we are ending on a cold note. Morning temperatures are around 30 degrees, with winds making it feel like the low 20s. Winds out of the north will remain breezy today, gusting up to 30 miles per hour, and keep temperatures slightly below average. Highs today will only reach the low 40s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through much of Friday.