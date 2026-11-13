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Controlled burn West of Natchitoches responsible for large smoke plume on November 12
By cpoole003,3 days ago
A controlled burn west of Natchitoches was responsible for a large plume of smoke visible across Natchitoches and surrounding areas on Thursday, Nov. 12. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, the controlled burn involved approximately 140 acres in the area of Posey Road and Old Bethel Road, just west of Natchitoches.