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Datil Fest brings the heat to Palatka’s riverfront
3 days ago
Nov. 13–15 weekend guide: Bluegrass at Rodeheaver Boys Ranch, a comic and toy show on Reid Street and a fall festival in Interlachen. The datil pepper gets a full day on Palatka’s riverfront Saturday, where home cooks will compete with sauces, mustards and jellies, festivalgoers can help choose Florida’s best datil chef, and the Sauce Boss will close the show with music and datil gumbo.